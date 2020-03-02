Market News Kajiado set to privatise urban garbage collection

Kajiado will privatise garbage collection in a bid to effectively provide the service in its fast-growing urban centres.

Ong'ata Rongai, Kiserian, Kitengela and Ngong are the most affected following mushrooming of ungazetted dumping sites in commercial and residential areas.

Michael Semera, the county executive committee member in charge of water and environment said the collectors would be competitively sourced through tendering.

"We have already earmarked several urban towns where garbage collection responsibility will be bestowed on private collectors," said Mr Semera during Ong'ata Rongai clean-up last weekend.

Privatisation is expected to make towns manageable especially after Kajiado and Ngong towns were elevated to municipality status.

This comes as the county government pilots the Mali ni Taka project meant to turn garbage into source of employment.