Market News Kajiado slashes land rates 65 percent

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kajiado County has reduced land rates by 65 percent to promote compliance.

The new rates formula follows a standoff between the county government and land owners in the last few months especially in satellite towns.

They had been opposed the proposed rates and what they felt was ‘arm-twisting’ by the county government.

Governor Joseph ole Lenku’s administration said pieces of land that attract Sh20,000 will now be charged Sh7,000 per year.

The sharp decrease was received with excitement by residents. The new rates will be implemented beginning February next year.

The county has planned public participation meetings where stakeholders will ratify the new land rates schedule as envisaged in the 2019/2020 Financial Year in January.