Market News Kakamega seeks partner for workers housing project

Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kakamega County has set aside an eight-acre plot to build houses in a joint venture plan with private developers for sale to its workers via a check-off system.

The planned development at Mudiri estate (formerly National Housing Corporation buildings) and Old Airstrip area is to be implemented under a fund, build and transfer arrangement where the county government will guarantee uptake of all the units as well as manage repayment of the development funds.

The county has invited bids from real estate developers who will be tasked with planning the property and designing individual units for the workers, with the cost per unit being commensurate with the level of income of the targeted owners.

“The county government of Kakamega plans to construct a mixture of studio suites, one, two and three-bedroomed high-rise units under a joint venture basis with developers, financiers or realtors in their consortia for purchase by county staff on priority basis and by the residents of the county,” said the county government in a statement.

The administration added that the winning consortium should provide a comprehensive scheme design for the proposed development including all amenities needed for a decent living environment.

“Bidders must provide proof of having successfully developed and commissioned at least five housing projects with a minimum value equivalent to Sh2 billion each,” it said, adding that all proposals must be received by September 23.