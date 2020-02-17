Market News KenGen extends 140MW project partner search

Olkaria geothermal plant. FILE PHOTO | NMG

State-owned electricity producer Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) #ticker:KEGN has extended the search for a joint venture (JV) partner for a geothermal plant until Friday as it looks to raise its stock of green energy.

KenGen, which has a 1,796.4 megawatt (MW) annual capacity and supplies 75 percent of the Kenya’s electricity, said last November the successful firm will enter into a joint venture with KenGen and create a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to finance and develop a 140MW geothermal plant in Olkaria, Naivasha.

KenGen says it will open the tender on Friday this week.

“KenGen has extended its tender/ request for qualifications of bidders for the financing, design, supply, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the 140MW Olkaria PPP geothermal power project at Olkaria, Kenya on a Build, Own, Operate, Transfer (BOOT) basis,” said the firm in a tender notice.

The successful partner will have a majority 75 percent stake.

