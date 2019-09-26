Market News Kenindia eyes youth with digital platform

Kenindia Insurance chief operating officer James Macharia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenindia Assurance Development is set to roll out a mobile-based platform for buying policies targeting tech-savvy youth.

Chief operating officer James Macharia said the platform will also give users unbiased access to insurance information.

“We are looking at a digital system that will provide our current and potential customers tailor-made advice with instant quotes to enable a faster decision making process. This system will help those self-directed consumers make their own insurance purchases,” said Mr Macharia.

“The traditional brick-and-mortar is not working for the younger consumers and insurers must explore new distribution channels to reach tech-savvy masses. Customers need information to enable them make informed decisions through their communication medium of choice.”

The development follows an emerging trend among underwriters who have invested on own online portals that enable Kenyans to buy insurance covers via mobile phone-based platforms.