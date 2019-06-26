Market News Kenya bank hires UK-based décor firm to design Two Rivers branch

Victoria Commercial Bank of Kenya chief executive Yogesh Pattni. FILE PHOTO | NMG

London-based interior décor firm One Point Six has been contracted to design Victoria Commercial Bank’s Two Rivers Mall branch for its high net-worth clients.

The firm, started by two Kenyans Yadav Jani and Bhavnish Chandaria, said the 4,000 square feet office space will be developed using local and imported décor as well as furniture to be at par with global high-end offices.

The firm said the contract serves as its entry into the local market in Nairobi targeting corporate and private sector clients.

“Having completed a number of high-end interior projects in the UK, we are now bringing our expertise to the Kenya market.

“We know what high-end spaces should look like and will deliver this project in a way that lives up to the One Point Six brand,” said Mr Jani.

Mr Jani said they are in talks with other high-end developers and business owners seeking contracts in residential projects, adding that affluent Kenyans had shown an ability to pay high amounts for elite items.

“We are seeing people spend Sh18 million to furnish their kitchens via the purchase of equipment and fittings in local furniture stores, not knowing we can we can achieve such an international finish by sourcing for far superior products at a fraction of that price,” he said.

The Victoria’s Two Rivers branch is set for opening later in the year.

One Point Six’s entry into the Kenyan market comes hardly a month after America’s elite customised kitchen and bathroom products maker Kohler opened its Kenyan office eyeing big-ticket orders from five-star hotels, corporate and public entities as well as affluent individuals.