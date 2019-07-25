Market News Kenya firm bags Sh620m Botswana saccos IT deal

From left: Internet Solutions head of cyber security services Bright Mawudor, Asili Sacco national chairman Evans Kegode and Nyati Sacco ICT manager Christine Bunyolia at the Internet Solutions Cybersecurity & Business Continuity Management Conference in Nairobi on July 25, 2019. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

Kenya’s co-operative software developer CoreTec Systems and Solutions is implementing a Sh620 million online portal for Botswana’s co-operative sector.

CoreTec chief executive Tobias Otieno said the wireless and cashless platform accessible via mobile phones and websites will be used by all co-operative societies in Botswana starting September 1.

“Bringing everyone onboard will enhance penetration of co-operative services as well as enable all societies to enjoy similar services on a much lower cost,” he said.

Talking in Nairobi on the importance of outsourcing cloud, cybersecurity and software services from one-stop shop online service providers, Mr Otieno said his firm had partnered with Africa’s converged communication and IT infrastructure provider IS to further enhance security and reliability of the platforms in Kenya and abroad.

“We have been conducting a pilot in Botswana and have trained platform teams for various saccos there to facilitate a smooth operation. In Kenya, we work with IS to secure our platforms from cybercriminals that have in the past breached some of the platforms,” he said.

This enabled saccos to run online portals and USSD platforms via a pay-per-use arrangement thereby reducing operational costs while availing more services to members.

The one-day workshop attended by sacco IT managers and chief executives heard that the sacco virtual Co-op Management Information Systems will soon be upgraded to facilitate more services such as e-commerce, credit risk score management, payment platforms for transport and agricultural enterprises among others.

IS Cloud and Business Consulting Head Richard Muthua urged local saccos to embrace outsourcing for IT services saying it would ease cost of maintaining equipment and employing IT staff.

“Saccos need to concentrate on core business while allowing IT expert firms to manage their platforms. This will see you enjoy real-time upgrade of security systems as well as take away the cost of training and buying IT equipment all the time,” he said.