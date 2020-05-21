Market News Lang’ata police dog sale set for next week

Police officers from dog unit march during Madaraka Day celebrations at Kinoru stadium in Meru on June 1, 2018. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Prospective buyers of 18 elite guard and sniffer dogs have until Saturday to view them at Lang’ata K-9 headquarters ahead of next week’s auction.

Kenya police said Taifa Auctioneers has been tasked with conducting the sale of the five different breeds of dogs on May 29 in Lang’ata from 10am.

The canines on sale include a Rottweiler whose starting price is Sh7,000, six English Spaniel dogs with a reserve price of Sh5,000, four Boerboel dogs at Sh9,000 each, four Labradors at between Sh5,000 and Sh10,000 as well as four German Shepherds selling at between Sh5,000 to Sh8,000.

The Kenya Police Dog Unit that opened doors in 1948 in Nanyuki uses different dogs for patrol, tracking firearm and drugs and explosives detection.

The German Shepherds first introduced in Kenya in the 1950s are mostly guarding dogs used for crowd control, protection services as well as tracking, just as Rottweilers introduced in Kenya in 2004.

advertisement