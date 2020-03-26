Market News Liquid Telecom scraps fees for online learning

Technology will help companies change how they innovate. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi-based Pan-African communications solutions provider Liquid Telecom has opened its virtual workplace platform to educational institutions and customers across 13 countries for remote working.

Liquid Telecom (Kenya) Marketing Manager Mujeni Aseli said universities and colleges will be given a six-month free trial access to Microsoft Teams and other applications. “We are helping educational institutions access six months free trial of Microsoft Office 365 and Minecraft education edition that allow group learning, access to education resources and remote teaching.

“Companies are already on the right trajectory. Technology will help companies change how they innovate and develop products which makes the go to market period shorter,” she said.