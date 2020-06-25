Market News Local online curriculum set for France, Manila use

Developing digital skills. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A digital training curriculum developed by Computer for Schools Kenya (CFSK) will be replicated in France and the Phillipines to prepare students for digital jobs. Speaking in Shenzhen city, China, IT giant Huawei said the curriculum had proven useful in helping students acquire digital skills for online jobs, conduct commercial transactions online as well as safely use the internet from anywhere in Kenya.

Huawei deputy chairman Ken Hu said the digital inclusion initiative ‘TECH4AL’ that benefited 1,500 teachers and students in Kenya had also proved successful especially during the Covid-19 pandemic period where Kenyans now spending more time indoors use internet to maintain connectivity with the outside world.