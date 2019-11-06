Market News State sets first lottery on Ngara affordable housing for end month

Workers at a construction site in Ngara, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Aspiring owners of the 228 government-funded housing units in Nairobi’s Park Road have been told to review their income profiles ahead of the planned lottery-based allocation at month-end.

Text messages sent to the 266,979 applicants said each needs to indicate their current job, income and tax details, which will be used when deciding who to receive a house.

“Have you provided your employment, income and KRA PIN details yet? This is required for you to be eligible for allocation of housing. Login to bomayangu.go.ke to update your details. Terms and conditions apply,” it said.

On Tuesday, another message informed the applicants that the first phase at Park Road estate, Ngara had been completed.

The project designs were prepared by Sketch Studios Kenya which served as resident architect-consultants during the implementation of the 228-unit first phase. The 1,370 affordable housing units worth Sh4.9 billion are being built by China State Construction Engineering under a design-build-finance model comprising one-, two- and three-bedroom houses.

Last week, State Department of Housing and Urban Planning Principal Secretary Charles Hinga invited traders to lease commercial spaces reserved for grocery shops, salons, barber shops as well as laundry-cum-dry cleaner and a restaurant.