Low income earners get Sh30 a day health cover

FILE PHOTO | NMG

Low income earners will require Sh30 a day to receive comprehensive insurance and get treatment from clinics backed by Population Services Kenya (PS Kenya).

This is after PS Kenya health franchise brand Tunza Clinics and Insurance For All (IFA), a micro-insurer, partnered with a number of microfinance institutions to enable members to pay the upfront Sh6,750 fees required for the year-long cover.

The AfyaPoa insurance members will remit Sh30 per day to the microlenders for a period of 10 months. This will see them pay up to Sh9,000 to the lender, inclusive of a Sh1,250 interest, for the insurance that covers a family of up to four members.

“AfyaPoa members will have an inpatient cover of Sh100,000,” said IFA (Insurance Agency) chief executive, John Paul Otieno.

IFA members who cannot afford the premium upfront can borrow a premium financing loan and repay over a period of 10 months. The repayments will be done on a daily basis via M- Pesa, directly to microfinance company.

Members will be insured for a full range of conditions and also have access to family planning and other reproductive health services at Tunza clinics.