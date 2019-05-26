Market News Singaporean Lukenya seven-tower estate targets middle class

Construction of the estate will begin in September. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A Singaporean real estate company will put up 8,888-unit multibillion-shilling mixed-use development in Machakos County that targets middle-income earners.

Singapura Developers will host residential units ranging from studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units on a 77.75-acre land in Lukenya Hills off the Nairobi-Mombasa highway. The development that will see seven blocks of between 24 and 26 floors set up is set to be completed in three years.

Mahesh SK, the firm’s chief investments officer said the construction of the project dubbed ‘Habitat Heights’ will start in September and will be built in seven phases.

Three-bedroom houses will go for Sh5.8 million, two-bedroom (Sh4.8 million) while one-bedroom will cost Sh3.5 million. Prices for the studios whose size will range between 22 to 28 square feet was not disclosed.

“We see Kenya as a big market based on the growing middle-class and also a high number of expatriates,” Mr Mahesh said.

He added that the firm has already obtained all relevant approvals from the Machakos County government and National Environment Management Authority paving the way for work to start.

Three-bedroom units will take the biggest chunk at 4,368 apartments, two bedrooms will be 2,912 units, one-bedroom 972 and 576 studios.

Some 60 units will be set aside for retail outlets in the gated community that will also include football and rugby pitches, jogging tracks and swimming pool among other sporting amenities.