Maanzoni Lodge owner to build 11-storey hotel

Maanzoni Lodge owner Chris Musau plans to build an 11-storey 300-bed hotel with luxurious residential facilities in Machakos town.

Regulatory filings with the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) show the project is awaiting a 30-day period for public participation.

Mr Musau owns the three-star Maanzoni Lodge with 326 en suite rooms located on a 28-acre plot in Lukenya, Machakos.

He says he has raised an undisclosed amount of money for the property, set for development on a 6.45-acre plot. It is located on Mwatu Wa Ngoma Street in the Machakos central business district near Garden Hotel and the Machakos DC’s offices.

Mr Musau said the architectural plan approval by Machakos county government paves the way for development of a Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (Mice) property for use by residents of Machakos, Nairobi and adjacent counties.

“This is a three-star hotel with 300 guest rooms, a tarmacked parking bay for 125 vehicles, a swimming pool, several meeting rooms totalling 1,500 square metres, laundry and housekeeping area, a bar and restaurant area as well as gardens and recreation area for large events,’ says the environmental impact assessment audit report.

Mr Musau did not disclose the cost of the proposed Maanzoni Capitol Hotel Ltd.

It will host a sauna and steam room separated into two units with accompanying relaxing areas for men and women.