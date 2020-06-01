Market News Maersk gifts port Sh10m virus protective equipment

Kenya Ports Authority chairman Joseph Kibwana. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has benefited from Sh10.6 million worth of personal protective equipment as it seeks to sustain its operations and keep essential supply chains moving across the Kenya and neighbouring countries.

KPA chairman Joseph Kibwana while receiving the consignment from the shipping logistics giant said the donation would help curb the spread of Covid-19.

"The move by Maersk is a true testament of the solid relationship that exists between the two organisations. These items will go a long way to ensure our workers are protected as they discharge their duties," he said.

Due to the adverse effects of the pandemic, the government was forced to downscale its operations at the port after several workers got infected.

Maersk East Africa Port captain Sharon Delphine expressed the company’s commitment to continue supporting the Mombasa port to ensure business continuity.

advertisement

Maersk has so far supplied KPA with critical items such as hand sanitisers, face masks, and thermal thermometers, among other equipment.