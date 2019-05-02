Market News Meat demand rises as greens decline

The long dry spell has diminished fresh vegetable supplies in major towns and city markets creating demand for meat products long deemed to be a preserve of the well-off. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Long queues are forming at butcheries in the estates and supermarkets in Nairobi where most buyers prefer to buy a variety of fresh cuts.

Kenya Veterinary Association chairman Samuel Kahariri said this had generated brisk business for veterinary officers engaged in treating animals at farm level and inspecting livestock prior to slaughter to ensure meat on sale is safe for human consumption.

“We are very busy across the country working to sustain healthy herds for milk and meat production. We need support from county governments to ensure all meat products and milk sold in the market is safe,” he said.