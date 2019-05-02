Meat demand rises as greens decline

Market News
Meat demand rises as greens declineThursday, May 2, 2019 21:50
The long dry spell has diminished fresh vegetable supplies in major towns and city markets creating demand for meat products long deemed to be a preserve of the well-off.
Long queues are forming at butcheries in the estates and supermarkets in Nairobi where most buyers prefer to buy a variety of fresh cuts.
Kenya Veterinary Association chairman Samuel Kahariri said this had generated brisk business for veterinary officers engaged in treating animals at farm level and inspecting livestock prior to slaughter to ensure meat on sale is safe for human consumption.
“We are very busy across the country working to sustain healthy herds for milk and meat production. We need support from county governments to ensure all meat products and milk sold in the market is safe,” he said.
Cabbages that usually sell at Sh50 are going for Sh100 while the small-sized variety that are rarely supplied to the market are now on sale at Sh30, indicating premature harvesting.
In the Headlines
Grim outlook as factories freeze hiring, signal layoffsBy CONSTANT MUNDA
5 hours ago
WhatsApp cuts international mobile calls to eight-year lowBy JOHN MUTUA
6 hours ago
Diaspora inflows hit Sh67bn in quarter oneBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
8 hours ago
KCB plans to buy Rwanda, DRC banksBy REUTERS
14 hours ago