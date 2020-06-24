Market News Metropol CRB launches credit score app to ease loans restructuring

Kenyans seeking new loans or to restructure old ones can now download credit score statements on a mobile platform launched by credit information agency Metropol CRB.

The Covid-19 loan restructuring product enables Kenyans to engage safely and remotely with lenders when negotiating loan re-structurement terms.

Group managing director Sam Omukoko said the Covid-19 loan restructure product gives customers verifiable credit information that lenders need to determine terms on existing loans.

“Our service available on our digital platform (Crystobol App) gives borrowers in distress a document they can use to reach out to their creditors for loan restructuring through mobile phones,” said Mr Omukoko.

Customers who download the Metropol Crystobol App will upon registration access the Covid-19 loan restructure product which will then display a customer’s outstanding loans.

It allows customers to select the loan one wishes to restructure as well as suggest preferred terms that are then submitted to their lenders. The agency also launched the Metropol Identity Theft Service (MITS), a premium Short Messaging Service (SMS) that alerts subscribers every time their identity is used to access Credit from lenders.

The service enables customers to query and successfully challenge listings with the Credit reference Bureaus blamed on identity theft-related fraud and address disputes on irregular loan accounts on their credit profile. Other products on subscription include the credit application alert where a credit provider automatically updates the customer’s CRB profile upon receiving a new credit application.