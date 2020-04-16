Market News Minet, clinic launch telemedicine service

Minet Kenya chief executive Sammy Muthui. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Insurance brokerage Minet Kenya and virtual medical clinic SASAdoctor have launched a telemedicine solution at a time of limited human interaction.

Minet Kenya chief executive Sammy Muthui said the service was aimed at reducing instances where customers have to visit a clinic or a drugstore.

“Our partner SASAdoctor will attend to patients remotely, thereby mitigating the risk of transmission," said Mr Muthui.

The new service comes days after listed regional underwriter Jubilee launched a mobile-based doctor's app that facilitates virtual client-doctor engagement.

Minet said the 24-hour service available to its employees, selected clients and covered individual members suffering from chronic conditions also includes access to designated pharmacies.

