Market News
Minet, clinic launch telemedicine serviceThursday, April 16, 2020 22:09
Insurance brokerage Minet Kenya and virtual medical clinic SASAdoctor have launched a telemedicine solution at a time of limited human interaction.
Minet Kenya chief executive Sammy Muthui said the service was aimed at reducing instances where customers have to visit a clinic or a drugstore.
“Our partner SASAdoctor will attend to patients remotely, thereby mitigating the risk of transmission," said Mr Muthui.
The new service comes days after listed regional underwriter Jubilee launched a mobile-based doctor's app that facilitates virtual client-doctor engagement.
Minet said the 24-hour service available to its employees, selected clients and covered individual members suffering from chronic conditions also includes access to designated pharmacies.
Mr Muthui said the broker had designated laboratory sample collection points for concierge services and medication across Nairobi in less crowded locations.
In the Headlines
Tullow projects face more delay on oil price fallBy BRIAN NGUGI
10 seconds ago
[email protected]: Wangari Mathai through her daughter’s eyesBy JAMES KAHONGEH
6 minutes ago
Trespassing Chinese contractor to pay Wanjigi firm Sh55 millionBy JOSEPH WANGUI
3 minutes ago
Tycoon awarded Sh859m for demolished Spring Valley homeBy JOSEPH WANGUI
14 hours ago