advertisement
JAMES KARIUKI
By JAMES KARIUKI
More by this Author

Summary

    • Insurance brokerage Minet Kenya and virtual medical clinic SASAdoctor have launched a telemedicine solution at a time of limited human interaction.
    • Minet Kenya chief executive Sammy Muthui said the service was aimed at reducing instances where customers have to visit a clinic or a drugstore.
advertisement
advertisement
Market News

Minet, clinic launch telemedicine service

Thursday, April 16, 2020 22:09
By JAMES KARIUKI
Minet Kenya chief executive Sammy Muthui
Minet Kenya chief executive Sammy Muthui. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Insurance brokerage Minet Kenya and virtual medical clinic SASAdoctor have launched a telemedicine solution at a time of limited human interaction.

Minet Kenya chief executive Sammy Muthui said the service was aimed at reducing instances where customers have to visit a clinic or a drugstore.

“Our partner SASAdoctor will attend to patients remotely, thereby mitigating the risk of transmission," said Mr Muthui.

The new service comes days after listed regional underwriter Jubilee launched a mobile-based doctor's app that facilitates virtual client-doctor engagement.

Minet said the 24-hour service available to its employees, selected clients and covered individual members suffering from chronic conditions also includes access to designated pharmacies.

Also Read

advertisement

Mr Muthui said the broker had designated laboratory sample collection points for concierge services and medication across Nairobi in less crowded locations.

advertisement

In the Headlines