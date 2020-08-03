Market News Mitumba traders seek import suspension lift

Trade CS Betty Maina. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Second-hand clothes and shoe dealers have called on the government to lift the ban on imports of the products, saying most of them have depleted their stock and are staring at closure of their enterprises.

The ministry of trade stopped the imports four months ago, saying the move was aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19.

The Mitumba Association of Kenya called on Trade CS Betty Maina to lift the ban, saying the members are ready to observe all Covid-19 health protocols to ensure all products in the market are safe.