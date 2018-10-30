Market News Moi group chief to head Privatisation Commission

Sovereign Group boss Joseph Koskey. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Privatisation Commission has appointed former Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) managing director and Sovereign Group boss Joseph Koskey as the chief executive starting Thursday.

Sovereign Group, associated with former president Daniel arap Moi allies, incidentally recently moved to take the majority stake in the holding company of the Hotel Intercontinental through the privatisation process.

Mr Koskey who was seven years ago controversially sacked at Kebs after what was claimed to be a flawed appointment process, replaces Janerose Omondi who held the position in an acting capacity.

The board of directors said it picked Mr Koskey after “a thorough recruitment exercise” that attracted 78 applicants.

His appointment at Kebs in 2011 was nullified through a Kenya Gazette notice.

He had been appointed by former Industrialisation minister Henry Kosgey on October 8, 2010 but permanent secretary at the ministry Karanja Kibicho declined to sign the letter.

The PS claimed the former minister ignored a shortlist of three candidates provided by the National Standards Council.

In his latest appointment, Mr Koskey will be charged with spearheading the sale of State-owned enterprises. The agency has only managed to conclude a single deal over a decade.

Parastatals the government approved for sale include National Bank of Kenya, Consolidated Bank of Kenya, Kenya Meat Commission, Development Bank of Kenya, East African Portland Cement, KenGen, Kenya Pipeline Company, Kenya Ports Authority, and five sugar millers Chemilil, Sony, Nzoia, Miwani and Muhoroni.

Others are Agrochemical and Food Corporation, New KCC, Numerical Machining Complex, Kabarnet Hotel, Mt Elgon Lodge Ltd, Golf Hotel Ltd, Sunset Hotel Ltd, Kenya Safari Lodges and Hotels Ltd.

Also on the disposal list are Kenya Tourism Development Corporation-associated companies, which include International Hotels Kenya Ltd, Kenya Hotels Properties Ltd, Mountain Lodge Ltd and Ark Ltd.

The commission recently advertised for transaction advisory services for the privatisation of Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd, Kenya Meat Commission and Agro-Chemical and Food Company.

Before his new appointment Mr Koskey was the Group chief executive officer of Sovereign Group, an investment company with diverse interests in various sectors in Kenya and other regions. Mr Koskey has also held a managing director position in Urgent Cargo Handling.