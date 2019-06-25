Market News Murang’a queries stalled Sh5.5bn market plan

Former Maragua MP Elias Mbau. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

Murang’a leaders want the central government to implement the Sh5.5 billion Vision 2030 mega market supposed have been completed by 2014.

The market was to cost Sh2.5 billion and a further Sh3 billion to finance the establishment of five value-addition hubs within its compound.

Deputy governor Maina Kamau said the market implementation status so far is below 10 per cent and five years behind schedule.

“The market was allocated Sh2.5 billion in the 2010/11 budget but it was never implemented. This is a central government project under the Vision 2030 flagship projects. If implemented, it can serve a critical role of wealth creation for at least 10 counties,” he said.

The market business model was for all supplies to be by order and in bulk.

“This was to be facilitated through the establishment of producer groups and which were to be meeting bulk order demands. The least admissible produce volume was a tonne,” he said.

The market was also expected to link Mount Kenya region to trade blocs such as the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Former Maragua MP, Elias Mbau said it is not clear what is hindering the implementation of the project.

“The money to finance it was set aside and approved by Parliament. The 20-acre parcel of land that was supposed to host the project was set aside in 2012 by the then Maragua Town Council.

“How and why we do not have the market can only be explained by the Vision 2030 secretariat,” he said.

Mr Mbau said the town council had secured the land in Samar and Nginda wards of Maragua constituency when he was area MP.

“The land had no dispute and we facilitated change of user to pave the way for the market.

“The land is still there, and hopefully, the cash is still there. What is standing between us getting the market implemented?” he posed.

Governor, Mwangi wa Iria told the Business Daily that the market has the potential of helping many farmers in the county and from neighbouring ones to embrace the culture of mass exports.

He said Mount Kenya region counties are drawing a list of all the stalled projects to remind the central government on the need to fast track them.