MyDawa seeks Sh200m to cope with Covid-19 demand

CEO Tony Wood. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Online pharmacy MyDawa is seeking Sh200 million in additional capital to boost operating capacity as Covid-19 pandemic driven demand rises.

CEO Tony Wood said the decision was informed by last month’s surge of 20,000 new users. Clients are sourcing drugs, family planning products, personal care such as sanitary pads, soaps and sanitiser liquids via the app.

“We are seeking an additional partner to enable us enhance our capacity and stock up to meet the growing demand from customers preferring to stay at home.

“Social distancing has forced many to stay at home as a way of avoiding crowded places. Many now download our app where they photograph their prescription notes for our action. All payments are also done via mobile money or money cards,” he said.

MyDawa had also witnessed an upsurge in transactions funded by insurance companies. About 25 companies have enrolled staff on MyDawa app where drugs are delivered to ailing employees and bills paid by the employer.