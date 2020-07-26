advertisement
ELIZABETH KIVUVA
By ELIZABETH KIVUVA
More by this Author

Summary

    • The outcome of the plan—named C40 Mayors Agenda for a Green and Just Recovery—released by the C40 Cities seeks to prepare cities for future pandemics while addressing systemic injustices.
    • Other African cities in the plan include Freetown, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Addis Ababa, Lagos and Accra.
advertisement
advertisement
Market News

Nairobi joins other cities in post-Covid revival plan

Monday, July 27, 2020 1:51
By ELIZABETH KIVUVA
An aerial view of Nairobi CBD
An aerial view of Nairobi CBD. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Nairobi has joined other global cities in the launch of a green post-Covid-19 recovery plan, which will guide in delivering an equitable and sustainable revival from the global pandemic and end fossil fuel subsidies.

The outcome of the plan—named C40 Mayors Agenda for a Green and Just Recovery—released by the C40 Cities seeks to prepare cities for future pandemics while addressing systemic injustices.

Other African cities in the plan include Freetown, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Addis Ababa, Lagos and Accra.

Amongst the measures being proposed include providing immediate access to water to vulnerable communities and institutions, as well as issuing permits for citizens to work and generate income.

advertisement

In the Headlines