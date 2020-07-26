Market News Nairobi joins other cities in post-Covid revival plan

An aerial view of Nairobi CBD. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi has joined other global cities in the launch of a green post-Covid-19 recovery plan, which will guide in delivering an equitable and sustainable revival from the global pandemic and end fossil fuel subsidies.

The outcome of the plan—named C40 Mayors Agenda for a Green and Just Recovery—released by the C40 Cities seeks to prepare cities for future pandemics while addressing systemic injustices.

Other African cities in the plan include Freetown, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Addis Ababa, Lagos and Accra.