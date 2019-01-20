Market News Ngong Heritage Villa 60 per cent sold, says developer

There has been a general slowdown in the market resulting in low uptake of the houses. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Inseason Developers have sold 60 percent of the Ngong-based development featuring four-bedroom villas.

The houses, commonly referred to as Heritage Villa, were built through a joint venture between Inseason and Vineyard Property at Sh700 million.

They are located 45 minutes from the city centre and four-kilometers from the Standard Gauge Railway train station in Ngong and consist of 48 four-bedroom units and self-contained DSQ.

Each unit features a family kitchen, lounge and a dining area that flows into one another and out to a terrace.

Works on the project started in November 2017 and are expected to end in February 2022.

Vineyard Property, however, said there has been a general slowdown in the market resulting in low uptake of the houses.