Ngong Heritage Villa 60 per cent sold, says developer

Sunday, January 20, 2019 22:00
By BONFACE OTIENO
There has been a general slowdown in the market resulting in low uptake of the houses. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Inseason Developers have sold 60 percent of the Ngong-based development featuring four-bedroom villas.

The houses, commonly referred to as Heritage Villa, were built through a joint venture between Inseason and Vineyard Property at Sh700 million.

They are located 45 minutes from the city centre and four-kilometers from the Standard Gauge Railway train station in Ngong and consist of 48 four-bedroom units and self-contained DSQ.

Each unit features a family kitchen, lounge and a dining area that flows into one another and out to a terrace.

Works on the project started in November 2017 and are expected to end in February 2022.

Vineyard Property, however, said there has been a general slowdown in the market resulting in low uptake of the houses.

“We have noticed that there has been a slight dip in the market, bearing in mind that 2017 was an electioneering year. By now, we would have sold up to 80 percent,” said Vineyard Property senior project manager James Munyori.

