Ngong Road units to be tallest residential property in city

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Government plans to build 34-storey public housing units with 3,000 apartments on Ngong Road, eight kilometres from Nairobi City centre.

The project on 5.058 hectares, will be the second development fronted by the government after the 1,370 units Parkroad development to be put up by China State Construction Engineering under a design, build and finance arrangement on 3.19702 hectares, launched last month.

According to Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, each apartment in the 15 blocks will see three jobs created, translating to 4,110 for Parkroad project and 9,180 jobs on Ngong Road.

Ngong Road houses will rise 34 floors, making it the highest residential property. It will comprise 285 one-bedroomed units, 1,768 two-bedrooms and 1,007 three-bedroomed units with three basement parking bays for 3,086 vehicles.

Greatwall Gardens

Regulatory filings indicate Parkroad project will have 1,048 parking bays, a social hall, kindergarten and retail shop spaces, among other auxiliary facilities.

Meanwhile, Chinese investor Zeyun Yang whose Erdemann Property Ltd (EPL) has built 4,500 housing units since 2003 has announced plans to put up a 664-unit development in Machakos County. The units within the proposed 7.9-acre Greatwall Gardens is located in Mavoko off Mombasa-Namanga road interchange, 27.8 kilometres from Nairobi. It will accommodate 48 apartments on each of the 14 blocks with 626 parking spaces for tenants as well as 24 shops.

Ngong Road and EPL’s gated community developments are currently awaiting approval from the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema). Members of the public have a month to send written comments to Nema Director General’s office on both projects.