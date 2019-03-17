Market News Pakistan cements top position with Sh3.5bn Kenyan tea imports

Pakistan is a leading export destination for Kenyan tea. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Pakistan bought tea worth Sh3.5 billion in January as the Asian country continues to cement its position as the top buyer of the country's produce.

According to the Tea Directorate, Pakistan purchased 15.2 million kilogrammes of the commodity representing 32 percent of the total volume that was exported during the period.

A total of 47 million kilogrammes was exported through the auction in January with 43 countries importing the beverage, which was up from 32 countries in the corresponding period last year.

“Pakistan was the leading export destination for Kenyan tea,” said the directorate.

Other key destinations were Egypt (11.07 million Kg), UK (5.82 million Kg), UAE (2.79 Million Kg) Russia (1.84 Million Kg), Sudan (1.44 million Kg), Yemen (1.12 million Kgs), Saudi Arabia (0.78 Million Kg), Switzerland (0.77 million Kg) and Afghanistan (0.75 million Kg).

Kenya’s top 10 export destinations accounted for 87 percent of the export volume with all the key markets recording higher imports from Kenya compared with previous year.

According to the directorate, significant higher tea imports from Kenya were also recorded among the emerging markets of Iran, Nigeria, Ireland, Turkey, China, Malaysia, South Africa, Canada, Oman, Chad and Uzbekistan.

Kenya is trying to open up new markets and cut overreliance on the traditional markets that account for over 80 percent of the total produce.