Pwani cuts prices of cooking oil, soap

Pwani cuts prices of cooking oil, soapWednesday, March 18, 2020 0:01
Pwani Oil says it has lowered prices of its cooking oil and soap products amid outbreak of coronavirus.
The manufacture says it has taken the step to encourage consumers to take protective measures against the Coronavirus disease. It has effected five per cent reduction in the price of Fresh Fri Garlic brand of cooking oil, which it says has zinc and has been fortified with Vitamins A and D. These are said to be critical nutrients in boosting human immunity and fighting viral infections.
Prices of soap brands Diva, Sawa and Detrex important in handwashing were also cut.
The firm says it also plans to roll out hand wash kits in public places to boost the ongoing public health campaign to promote personal hygiene especially regular washing of hands.