Qatari diaspora sacco faces statutory probe

Complaints over alleged mismanagement of member funds have seen Kenya Qatar Diaspora Sacco Society placed under scrutiny by the Kenya government.

A notice posted in last Friday’s Gazette by acting commissioner for Co-operative Development Geoffrey Njang'ombe said the investigation is expected to take two weeks and a report filed with his office.

The group has been targeting workers in the Gulf state.

The sacco with offices in Nairobi and Qatar was founded by automotive engineer and churchman Habakuk Wamududa (chairman), pastor Emmanuel Mbadi (vice chairman), with engineer Boniface Mbugua serving as treasurer. It is expected to provide books for audit.

“I authorise assistant director of co-operative audit Nelson Nyaga and principal co-operative officer Fenn Nzovu, both from Nairobi to hold an inquiry into operations of the Kenya Qatar Diaspora Sacco Society within fifteen days,” read the notice.

Kenya has a large diaspora in the super-rich Qatar pulled in by major activities including the past international athletic meet and the upcoming football World Cup.