Realtor gets nod for 20-acre Ngong Forest eco-lodge

Ngong Hills Eco-lodge is expected to have 25 guestrooms. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Real estate firm Secure Homes has received a special licence from Kenya Forest Service to put up a Sh80 million eco-lodge in the 3,077.6 hectare Ngong Forest.

An environmental impact assessment report says the project will be implemented in two phases with the investors injecting Sh10 million in equity with the rest in form of debt.

The report sent to the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) says the project’s first phase includes building of a restaurant, terrace, kitchen, conference room with a capacity to accommodate 100 persons, tax shops and basic landscaping for an open ground facility.

The facility will occupy 20 acres. Ngong Hills Eco-lodge is expected to have 25 guestrooms, a cultural educational centre, a gym and spa with a swimming pool.

“African traditional architecture with eco-friendly low impact materials and technology will be used. Due to cold weather, the chalet will be made of wood timber logs and mud with minimal cement use in the club houses and reinforcement for the wood gum via posts or poles supporting the structures,” it says.

The second phase will see construction of a modern amphitheatre with a capacity to hold 2,000 people, development of nature trails and a horse-riding club with the business targeting Nairobi’s bludgeoning middle-class. “This facility also targets corporate bodies for team building and conferences. The eco-lodge will be suitable for local and international athletes using Ngong Hill for high altitude training,” it says.