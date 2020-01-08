Market News Realtor targets farmers in plot consolidation deal

Large tracts of land enable farmers grow a wider variety of crops and mechanise. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Real estate developer, Exurbia Living has bucked the recent trend of subdividing farmland into plots by consolidating its holding in Kajiado targeting agriculture buyers.

Working in partnership with fresh produce dealers, Mazao Fresh, Exurbia said they will now sell land at a minimum of five acres up from one acre at their 100-acre Nolari Farm in Emali.

Exurbia director Anthony Mugo said they were targeting self-help investor groups eyeing financial returns from agribusiness. He said the firm has sunk a borehole on the farm with electricity connected to enable investors launch operations.

“Chamas are gradually opting for farmland, which can be put to ready use, rather than buying plots that can remain idle pending funds for development or an opportunity to flip it,” he said.

“Larger tracts of land enable farmers grow a wider variety of crops and mechanise, thereby increasing their profits while making it possible to put up comfortable farmhouses on the land.”

advertisement