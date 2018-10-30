Reopened bond set for cool reception on interest

Market News
Reopened bond set for cool reception on interestTuesday, October 30, 2018 21:18
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has opted for a bond re-opening over a tap sale to raise Sh32 billion, an issue expected to receive cool reception due to low interest rates.
The bank re-opened the 15-year Treasury bond that closed last week with a coupon rate of 12.75 percent, with the sale ending Tuesday.
This is the first time the CBK has chosen reopening over a tap sale (unchanged terms) in a month a primary bond auction has been held.
“Subscriptions are expected to be lacklustre as a number of investors sit out, assessing the return of 12.74 per cent or below as not adequate compensation for a 15-year paper,” said analysts at investment bank Genghis Capital in a note to investors.
They said given that Treasury bonds with the same tenor of 15-years are trading at a yield of 12.6 percent, they expect bids to come in at between 12.6 percent and 12.8 percent.
Last week, the secondary market turnover surged 175.49 percent to close at Sh16.68 billion.
In the Headlines
Mulinge gets powerful post in Safaricom executives shake upBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
10 hours ago
Blow for Munga in Murang'a water firm rowBy NDUNG’U GACHANE
14 hours ago
Coca-Cola’s Sh500m sugar imports detained at portBy BONFACE OTIENO
20 hours ago
M-Pesa pushes Safaricom net profit to Sh31.5bnBy CONSTANT MUNDA
21 hours ago