Reopened bond set for cool reception on interest

Central Bank of Kenya building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has opted for a bond re-opening over a tap sale to raise Sh32 billion, an issue expected to receive cool reception due to low interest rates.

The bank re-opened the 15-year Treasury bond that closed last week with a coupon rate of 12.75 percent, with the sale ending Tuesday.

This is the first time the CBK has chosen reopening over a tap sale (unchanged terms) in a month a primary bond auction has been held.

“Subscriptions are expected to be lacklustre as a number of investors sit out, assessing the return of 12.74 per cent or below as not adequate compensation for a 15-year paper,” said analysts at investment bank Genghis Capital in a note to investors.

They said given that Treasury bonds with the same tenor of 15-years are trading at a yield of 12.6 percent, they expect bids to come in at between 12.6 percent and 12.8 percent.