Ruiru developer in Sh120m investment

Eboss Investments CEO Geoffrey Gitau. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A Kiambu investor has injected Sh120 million for infrastructure development on a 20-acre gated community in Ruiru’s Membley area that will contain 120 housing units.

Eboss Investment company director Geoffrey Gitahi said they have drawn a masterplan for the property to enable buyers launch developments faster.

“This is a controlled development area that has a minimart, a gym, for utility shops as well as an early education centre that we intend to develop and hand over to experienced operators on a 25 year lease,” he said.

“The roads have been done and we shall retain a management role to take care of the gardens, security and provide garbage collection services.”

The new project has also reserved a three-acre riparian section with recreation spaces.

