Second local ventilator hits market

Second local ventilator hits marketWednesday, April 22, 2020 21:51
A second locally made medical ventilator has hit the market, boosting the capacity of public and private healthcare centres to handle Covid-19 cases.
The ventilator, PUMUAISHI 2.0, was unveiled by Trade Secretary Betty Maina after the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) said it met globally set requirements for ventilators.
Ms Maina said the product opens a new frontier for local industries to venture into production of medical equipment at more affordable rates as well as generate local expertise and jobs.
“Kenya Association of Manufacturers’ automotive sector is tapping into home-grown talent and expertise to develop ventilators that can be produced at short notice for our hospitals. Uptake of these products will spur local innovations while providing a ready market for locally sourced raw materials,” she said.
