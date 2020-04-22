Market News Second local ventilator hits market

Mr Job Mathenge shows Trade CS Betty Maina how their ventilator works. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NMG

A second locally made medical ventilator has hit the market, boosting the capacity of public and private healthcare centres to handle Covid-19 cases.

The ventilator, PUMUAISHI 2.0, was unveiled by Trade Secretary Betty Maina after the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) said it met globally set requirements for ventilators.

Ms Maina said the product opens a new frontier for local industries to venture into production of medical equipment at more affordable rates as well as generate local expertise and jobs.