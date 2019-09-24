Market News Sh14bn plan to double fish production

A Sh14 billion fish-rearing programme aimed at doubling fish production has been launched as Kenya moves to cut reliance on imports and meet per capita consumption per person that is projected to grow from 4.5 kilos to 10 kilos.

The project, which has been launched in six counties with high aquaculture potential, is supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) through a Sh6.7 billion loan. The government is contributing Sh3.4 billion, while farmers will make up the rest in kind through land, water, labour and other non-financial inputs.

It is aimed at commercialising fish farming at the farm level and help small scale holders to improve their earnings.

Speaking during the launch last week, Fisheries Principal Secretary Micheni Ntiba said the programme will cut fish deficit and reduce imports that mainly come from China.

Under the scheme, farmers working in groups are supplied with inputs on credit terms.

“We have adopted a contractual model of farming where the cost involved in supplying of farming inputs that include fingerlings and feed to farmers will be deducted at the factory when they sell their fish,” said director of fisheries Sammy Macharia.

This programme is aimed at increasing aquaculture fish production from the current 100 kilogrammes per farmer per year, to 1.2 tonnes. Kenya has a market gap of 250,000 tonnes annually against production of 140,000 tonne a year.

The value of fish imported from China increased by 11.8 percent to a historic high of Sh1.7 billion last year.

Data compiled by the State Department of Fisheries indicates that Kenya shipped in 22,362 tonnes of fish mainly from China, up from 19,127 tonnes worth Sh1.5 billion that was imported in 2017.

County governments, which were represented during the signing of memorandum of understanding, said they will support the programme and urged the government to move with speed to implement it.