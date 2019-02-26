Market News Sh400m sought as bags scarcity hits maize purchase

Farmers at the National Cereals and Produce Board depot in Elburgon. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Ministry of Agriculture has requested Sh400 million from the Treasury for procuring gunny bags as an acute shortage paralyses the purchase of maize at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) amid outcry from farmers.

The agency has run out of the bags, making it impossible to take in more maize at depots without silos.

Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary Andrew Tuimur said the hitch is expected to be resolved quickly to enable the planned purchases 2.5 million bags.

“We are aware of the shortage of gunny bags and we have requested for money from the Treasury to address the challenge,” said Dr Tuimur.

The NCPB said the shortage had hit more than 30 depots, which mainly have conventional storage. “Most of these stores are open but they cannot take in maize for lack of the gunny bags,” said Titus Maiyo, corporate communications manager at the board.

The affected regions include western Kenya, South Rift and North Rift.

The NCPB had bought a paltry 160,000 bags out of the required two million as of yesterday.

Farmers on Tuesday blamed the government for lack of proper planning.

“The exercise started late and by now the government should have planned well in addressing the logistical challenges,” said Kipkorir Menjo, a director with Kenya Farmers Association.