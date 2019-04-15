advertisement
Shelter Afrique to train contractors

Monday, April 15, 2019 21:50
By JAMES KARIUKI
Shelter Afrique CEO Andrew Chimphondah
Shelter Afrique CEO Andrew Chimphondah. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Developers and contractors eyeing mass housing projects by the government will benefit from a two-day training sponsored by housing development lender Shelter Afrique.

The firm’s chief executive Andrew Chimphondah said the Centre of Excellence (CoE) Masterclass Series will enable local developers and contractors to take an active role in implementing the projects under a public-private partnership (PPP).

“Developers and contractors lack ability to execute large-scale developments as most PPPs are done under a consortium arrangement which raises challenges on quality control, design dissimilarities and responsibility,” the CEO said.

The course starting on April 24 will “help deepen the capacity for project management and execution of such projects in readiness for the kick-off of the government’s Big 4 agenda on affordable housing.” Kenyan built environment professionals and developers have protested the stiff requirements for mass housing projects.

