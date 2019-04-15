Market News Shelter Afrique to train contractors

Shelter Afrique CEO Andrew Chimphondah. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Developers and contractors eyeing mass housing projects by the government will benefit from a two-day training sponsored by housing development lender Shelter Afrique.

The firm’s chief executive Andrew Chimphondah said the Centre of Excellence (CoE) Masterclass Series will enable local developers and contractors to take an active role in implementing the projects under a public-private partnership (PPP).

“Developers and contractors lack ability to execute large-scale developments as most PPPs are done under a consortium arrangement which raises challenges on quality control, design dissimilarities and responsibility,” the CEO said.