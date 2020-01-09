Market News Shoe traders imported 25m pairs in first nine months of last year

Mike Mwaniki arranges his new imported shoes in Nyeri town on December 4, 2019. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenyan traders spent Sh4.5 billion to import 24.9 million pairs of shoes in the first nine months of 2019, a 18.42 percent rise from the Sh3.8 billion spent during a similar period in 2018.

The quarterly balance of payments data indicate this was a 50.2 percent rise in imported footwear compared to the previous similar period in 2018 when 16.6 million pairs came in.

The January-March period had the highest number of footwear imported at 9.1 million pairs compared to 2018’s reported 4.2 million with a similar value of Sh1.3 billion.

While Kenya has in the past facilitated local production of shoes from locally processed leather and textile materials, the 2019 April-July period saw traders splash Sh1.8 billion for 8.7 million pairs of shoes, Sh700 million more than what was spent during a similar period in 2018 when 6.6 million pairs were imported.

The booming imported footwear business is a major boost for traders but adversely hurts government plan to spur the local leather value chain, a major labour intensive endeavour capable of employing thousands of Kenyans. The low-priced imported footwear products mostly made of resin is passed off to buyers as “genuine” leather edging out locally made leather footwear from the market.

