Market News Social impact funds raise Sh2 billion for Kenyan investments

The investors said Kenya was the launch-pad for the planned expansion across Africa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Six social impact investors have raised Sh2 billion for investment in various projects in Kenya.

The funds, to be managed by investment company Capria, were raised by Vulcan Capital, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Ford Foundation, Omidyar Network, Australian Government (Department of foreign affairs and trade — DFAT) and Small Family Foundation.

“Opening an office in Nairobi indicates our serious commitment to the country. We are actively engaging with fund managers in Kenya with a view to disbursing the funds in education, employment, healthcare sectors among others. We are open to businesses that solve on-ground problems … that create an impact,” said the statement.

The investors said Kenya was the launch-pad for the planned expansion across Africa. Capria said they were eyeing technically-driven investments.

These are businesses with sound management practices with a long-term view on sustainability, eco-friendly and are community-centric with the need for socially driven profit.

“Capria does not just invest in fund managers but engages with them deeply over multiple years to equip them to become not just judicious investors. Capria wants fund managers to become partners for their portfolio companies. This, in effect, drives successful start-up ecosystems and hence sustainable businesses in the regions of interest,” Capria said.