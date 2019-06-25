Market News State calls suppliers for affordable homes

Workers at an affordable housing construction site in Ngara on Kinshasa Road in Nairobi on May 28. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

Construction and building material suppliers have been invited to bid in the multi-billion-shilling affordable housing scheme set for national roll-out.

A State Department of Public Works notice said bidders must quote prices based on locally procured construction and building materials that will be delivered to government construction sites for the next two years.

“Interested candidates for the supply of building and construction materials must forward their sealed bids via Supplies Branch Tenders where winning bidders will sign framework agreements for a period of two years from the date of signing the contracts,” it read.

The notice, published last week, comes hardly a week after Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich allocated Sh10.5 billion towards the government fronted projects that will see Sh1 billion spent on affordable housing.

A further Sh1 billion is planned for low-cost social housing schemes and Sh2.3 billion will be spent on public servants’ mortgage scheme while police and prison housing projects have received Sh1 billion.

Mr Rotich said Sh5 billion would go to the National Housing Development Fund with all projects set for implementation across all major towns in Kenya.

The notice said interested contractors must submit bids by July 10.

Earlier, State Department of Housing PS Charles Hinga said he intended to change the norm in government where payments for made deliveries were delayed by ensuring prompt payment.

This, he said would help reduce costs of the housing units to be built on part of the 7,000 acres of government land identified and set aside in all the 47 counties.