Market News State targets telcos used to siphon cash after Ekeza ban

Co-operatives PS Susan Mochache with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Twalib Mbarak during a workshop in Nairobi on February 27, 2018. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

Telcos that facilitated controversial Ekeza Sacco founder Bishop David Ngari aka Gakuyo to access members’ savings via mobile money risk severe penalties from the regulator.

This is after State Department of Co-operatives PS Susan Mochache accused the mobile money operators of interfering with investigations into his activities since March last year when Ekeza accounts were frozen.

“We instructed the telcos to close down the pay bill numbers but that was not done. This gave Gakuyo a leeway to continue receiving monies that he used to refund deposits to some disgruntled members,” she observed.

Ms Mochache said she is awaiting a response from the Communications Authority of Kenya on cash transfer details and penalties to be meted out on errant telcos.

The PC said Mr Ngari would not be allowed to dispose of assets bought using Ekeza member funds and all sacco activities would be scrutinised to aid in the recovery of member funds.

“We are coming in to protect the public interest as Ekeza funds were used against the will of members. Member funds are not meant for such expenditures but are public funds entrusted to a management board for the public good,” she said.

Meanwhile, the embattled churchman claims he must be involved in Ekeza issues to safeguard interests of Kenyans who bought some parcels of land owned by a sister company Gakuyo Real estate.

“I have all the details of the two entities and excluding me would expose hapless Kenyans to more suffering.