Stima to sell City Hall’s Pangani houses

Market News
Stima to sell City Hall’s Pangani housesMonday, July 8, 2019 18:16
Stima Investment Cooperative Society has been appointed lead sales agent of the planned Pangani Heights housing development to be implemented by the Nairobi County.
Society chief executive officer Francis Wambugu said it will sell the 600 units to be built under the affordable housing programme whose construction starts August.
“Kenyans can now afford to own houses within Nairobi city starting from Sh1 million for a one-bedroomed apartment to Sh7.5 million for a three-bedroomed duplex unit,” he said.
He said interested buyers will have to register as Stima Investment Cooperative Society members and later vetted for allocations.
Stima said people earning a basic salary of below Sh100,000 will be given priority.
“Another key project in the pipeline is a mixed typology housing project on Kangundo Road where 327 units of affordable housing project is planned and will be undertaken under a financing and construction partnership,” added Mr Wambugu.
In the Headlines
CEOs banned in Kenol insider trading scandalBy CHARLES MWANIKI
1 hour ago
State seeks Sh10bn more from World Bank for Waiyaki WayBy IBRAHIM ORUKO
2 hours ago
KCB sued for selling Sh200m land for Sh6.7mBy RICHARD MUNGUTI
3 hours ago
City Market traders' row stalls businessBy COLLINS OMULO
7 hours ago