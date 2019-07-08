Market News Stima to sell City Hall’s Pangani houses

Civil servants houses at Nairobi’s Ngara estate. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Stima Investment Cooperative Society has been appointed lead sales agent of the planned Pangani Heights housing development to be implemented by the Nairobi County.

Society chief executive officer Francis Wambugu said it will sell the 600 units to be built under the affordable housing programme whose construction starts August.

“Kenyans can now afford to own houses within Nairobi city starting from Sh1 million for a one-bedroomed apartment to Sh7.5 million for a three-bedroomed duplex unit,” he said.

He said interested buyers will have to register as Stima Investment Cooperative Society members and later vetted for allocations.

Stima said people earning a basic salary of below Sh100,000 will be given priority.

