advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
Market News

Stima to sell City Hall’s Pangani houses

Monday, July 8, 2019 18:16
By JAMES KARIUKI
houses at Nairobi Ngara
Civil servants houses at Nairobi’s Ngara estate. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Stima Investment Cooperative Society has been appointed lead sales agent of the planned Pangani Heights housing development to be implemented by the Nairobi County.

Society chief executive officer Francis Wambugu said it will sell the 600 units to be built under the affordable housing programme whose construction starts August.

“Kenyans can now afford to own houses within Nairobi city starting from Sh1 million for a one-bedroomed apartment to Sh7.5 million for a three-bedroomed duplex unit,” he said.

He said interested buyers will have to register as Stima Investment Cooperative Society members and later vetted for allocations.

Stima said people earning a basic salary of below Sh100,000 will be given priority.

Also Read

advertisement
 

“Another key project in the pipeline is a mixed typology housing project on Kangundo Road where 327 units of affordable housing project is planned and will be undertaken under a financing and construction partnership,” added Mr Wambugu.

advertisement

In the Headlines