Market News Sugar imports increase 85pc on closure of mills

Mumias Sugar factory remains closed, deepening reliance on imports of sugar. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s sugar imports in the in eight months to August grew by 85 percent compared with the same period last year as the shortfall in local production persists.

Latest data from the Sugar Directorate shows imports of the sweetener stood at 285,883 tonnes in the period compared to 154,225 that was brought in during the corresponding period last year.

Sugar output declined by seven percent in the review period compared with last year following poor performance in most of the factories coupled with a serious shortage of raw material.

“Currently, inadequate sugarcane for milling has greatly hampered and negatively affected continued operation of sugar mills, therefore, the sustained decline in sugar production. All these factors have adversely affected sugar production in the period under review,” said the directorate.

“Overall, sugar imports in January to August, 2019, totalled 285,883 tonnes against 154,225 tonnes in the same period last year.”

The directorate adds that the continued closure of Mumias, Kwale and Chemelil sugar factories means that the country is likely to continue its reliance on imports for the rest of the year. Last month, Nzoia and Olepito sugar factories did not operate, thus depressing production while Sony and Muhoroni crushed for only 10 and four days respectively.