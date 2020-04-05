Market News TSC, Minet start remote medical system

Minet CEO Sammy Muthui. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) medical scheme administrator and Minet Kenya have established contactless system, enabling Kenya's 300,000 teachers and their families access medical services online.

Chief executive Sammy Muthui said teachers can use a free short message code *202*07# and an online portal to inquire or report any cases of the dreaded Coronavirus infections.

"We have immediately instructed service providers to implement the one-time-pin (OTP) system for identification in place of fingerprints.

This move was necessary in dealing with the Coronavirus scourge, which, among other measures, requires that the public keep personal interactions as minimal as possible.

Teachers under the TSC medical scheme can report any cases of Coronavirus of to us without necessarily visiting the offices," said Mr Muthu. He said a team of health specialists had been set up to deal with any emerging case.