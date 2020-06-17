Market News Tatu City launches sale of Sh4m two-bedroom apartments

Tatu City signage. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Tatu City has launched its first low-cost residential development, Unity West, selling two-bedroom units at Sh4 million.

The multi-billion shilling property developer said Unity West’s first 48 unit apartments hosted on four high-rise blocks had been certified fit for occupation.

This is the first phase of the 1,200-unit residential development that will see tenants enjoy access to a badminton court, a mini basketball court and a playground. Future developments will include a two-acre park, infinity pool, gym, coffee shop and a commercial centre.

Another 48 units will be ready for occupation in October 2020 while 384 units are set for completion by the end of 2022.

Tatu City has attracted multinational investors who have put up light industries within the property as well as high-end homes and is set to accommodate a commercial centre on a section of the property that will host high-rise office blocks, malls, banks, medical centres as well as other service centres.

Tatu City said the high-end Kijani Ridge residential development was undergoing infrastructural development with roads being paved and water pipes laid to enable 45 families that bought land and built homes to move in soon.

“Eight hundred metres of water pipes, designed for 45 customers, are being laid in Kijani Meadow. At the same time, the contractor in Kijani Slopes is working on grading, road formation, storm-water drains and road filling,” it said.

It added sales had risen during the coronavirus period as more families living in apartments bought plots to put up homes in spacious fenced-off areas.