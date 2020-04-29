Market News Tuskys, Chandarana sign e-payment deal with M-Kapu platform

Customers at a Tuskys branch in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Lunch e-voucher start-up Apptivate Africa has inked partnership agreements with Tuskys and Chandarana FoodPlus retail stores allowing companies to settle purchases made by employees via the platform.

The new product, M-Kapu, allows employees to log in and place orders for domestic purchases daily to be picked at chosen outlets or have them delivered at homes or offices.

Apptivate Africa chief executive Neil Ribeiro said the M-Kapu deal that includes a partnership with online store Jumia solves the challenge of keeping social distance when visiting retail outlets.

"We are creating dedicated accounts for employees and other beneficiaries where their sponsors set food value limits that can be redeemed in food stores and supermarkets and Jumia food countrywide," he said.

The government, religious organisations, donors and NGOs can also use M-Kapu to distribute essential food items to needy households through a digital wallet. The facility allows organisations to create M-Kapu accounts with a maximum monthly value limit of Sh28,000.

Mr Ribeiro said restricted movement made it difficult for many households to put food on the table making them susceptible to infections on account of low nutrient intake and reduced immunity.