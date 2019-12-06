Market News Tuskys offers its shoppers prime plots in promotion

Tuskys CEO Dan Githua. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Tuskys Supermarket will award loyal customers property during this festive season in a partnership with real estate company Optiven Group.

Tuskys CEO Dan Githua said the special gifts would make “2019 Christmas for our customers different”.

“The projects affiliated to the Optiven Group continue to stand out for their organised value-addition that ranges from water, electricity, security and infrastructure.

“We are happy that our customers will be beneficiaries of one of the top projects in the Optiven portfolio, courtesy of Tuskys,” he said.

The campaign dubbed ‘Sixty days of Christmas with Tuskys’ will see more than 20 shoppers walk away with title deeds for properties in Machakos.

advertisement