US motorcycle maker edges closer to start of Kenya plant project

Boda boda riders in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

US-based Alternet Systems (ALYI) plan to enter Kenya’s motorcycle business has received a boost after local partners approved the industrial design specifications for the Nairobi plant.

A statement released after a meeting in Dallas said ALYI, which plans to build Africa’s first electrical motorcycle plant under the ReVolt brand, said the approval sets the stage for the plant to assemble motorcycles for sale across Africa.

“ALYI management plans to publish further key updates regarding the meetings in Dallas as the Kenyan partner visits with ReVolt Electric Motorcycle engineers planning for the production plant in Kenya.

“With the industrial design plans now confirmed, the meetings are focused on the production schedule and material sourcing,” said a statement to the listed firm’s shareholders.

A presentation prepared after the release of a letter of intent last April gives ALYI a leadership role in a global electric vehicle institution with Nairobi as the launchpad for the Africa-wide offensive.

“This is expected to contribute substantially to the ongoing advance of electric vehicle technology worldwide.

“The overall plan is to create over Sh5 billion in value from the ALYI’s African (Kenyan) strategy and how the African strategy fits into the company’s overall business plan,” said ALYI’s statement.

Last year, Kenya registered 204,000 motorcycles, with 199,400 getting on the roads in 2017 while 145,900 motorcycles were licensed in 2016.