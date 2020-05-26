advertisement
By JAMES KARIUKI
Summary

    • Ugandan warehousing tech platform operator Logistify AI is eyeing entry into the Kenyan market to provide a one-stop import-export solution to companies selling across East Africa.
    • Founder and chief executive Daniel Emaasit said Kenya was best suited for the year-old platform that facilitates transport logistics and warehousing services for companies exporting products to Uganda.
Ugandan logistics company eyes Kenya

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 0:01
logistics
Logistics AI facilitates transport logistics and warehousing services. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Ugandan warehousing tech platform operator Logistify AI is eyeing entry into the Kenyan market to provide a one-stop import-export solution to companies selling across East Africa.

Founder and chief executive Daniel Emaasit said Kenya was best suited for the year-old platform that facilitates transport logistics and warehousing services for companies exporting products to Uganda.

“Kenya is a tech hub that offers our business an opportunity for growth. Uganda does good business with Kenya and that is where our warehouse virtual platform comes in handy,” he said.

“Our Kenya entry is due in June as we delayed it due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the region.

“Kenya is an attractive market that has provided us with a ready business since our launch.

“Kenyan companies selling in Uganda or sending goods beyond Uganda use our service-based payment facilities to effect deliveries to customers,” he said.

Mr Emaasit, who founded the firm with his brother Tobias Tukei and Colombian software developer Cristian Arteaga, said two fish feed importer-manufacturers had signed partnership agreements that necessitated the Kenyan entry.

