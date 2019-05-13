Market News Vitafoam sets up Sh10 million Two Rivers showroom

Millicent Njambi takes stock of mattresses to be displayed in the new showroom. PHOTO | COURTESY

Mattresses and cushions maker Vitaform Products has injected Sh10 million in its newly-opened showroom at the upmarket Two Rivers Mall.

Chief executive Rakesh Shah said the outlet was informed by changing shopping tastes that have seen most families throng malls in search of bargains.

“An enclosed and controlled environment is comfortable for shoppers all-year round and that will give our products more visibility among shoppers who will later become our long-time customers,” said Mr Shah.

The 2,200 square feet showroom located on the first floor of the mall has seen Vitaform hire five people to man the sales department functions.

The factory-cum-retailer strategy is growing fast among manufacturers fighting off distributors who withhold money adversely affecting their cash flow. The trend has grown especially after collapse of Kenya’s largest retail chain, Nakumatt that is yet to pay off suppliers and manufacturers.

Many manufacturers now prefer to deal directly with customers via own outlets within major towns across Kenya.