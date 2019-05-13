advertisement
Market News

Vitafoam sets up Sh10 million Two Rivers showroom

Monday, May 13, 2019 18:41
Millicent Njambi
Millicent Njambi takes stock of mattresses to be displayed in the new showroom. PHOTO | COURTESY 

Mattresses and cushions maker Vitaform Products has injected Sh10 million in its newly-opened showroom at the upmarket Two Rivers Mall.

Chief executive Rakesh Shah said the outlet was informed by changing shopping tastes that have seen most families throng malls in search of bargains.

“An enclosed and controlled environment is comfortable for shoppers all-year round and that will give our products more visibility among shoppers who will later become our long-time customers,” said Mr Shah.

The 2,200 square feet showroom located on the first floor of the mall has seen Vitaform hire five people to man the sales department functions.

The factory-cum-retailer strategy is growing fast among manufacturers fighting off distributors who withhold money adversely affecting their cash flow. The trend has grown especially after collapse of Kenya’s largest retail chain, Nakumatt that is yet to pay off suppliers and manufacturers.

Many manufacturers now prefer to deal directly with customers via own outlets within major towns across Kenya.

Vitafoam makes flexible polyurethane foam products, including mattresses, foam sheets, cushions, carpet underlay, bolsters and pillows of different densities and sizes at its Maasai Road-based factory off Mombasa Road near the inland container terminal.

