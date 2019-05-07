Former governor roots for Nyandarua potato strategy

Market News
Former governor roots for Nyandarua potato strategyTuesday, May 7, 2019 19:22
Former Nyandarua Governor Waithaka Mwangi wants the county to implement the potato master plan (2017-2021) to boost turnover.
If this is done, he said, annual earnings would jump from current Sh7 billion to Sh15 billion.
He said the county government is in the darkness “yet there is a strategic paper gathering dust in the governor’s cabinet”.
“The plan addresses critical phases of ensuring the county optimises production and returns, starting from technological support in seed procurement, soil testing and treatment services, husbandry subsidies, road upgrading and marketing structure,” he said.
It seeks to raise potato yields by at least 40 percent by December 2021.
Nyandarua County Speaker Ndegwa Wahome urged the central government to allocate the county Sh500 million to establish a potato-value addition centre.
“We only hear of the sugar cane farmers being given such allocations; maize farmers have a ready market in government and coffee as well as Miraa farmers are getting such budgetary boosts. What about potato that is billed to be the second most popular staple food in the country?” he posed.
