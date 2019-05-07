Market News Former governor roots for Nyandarua potato strategy

Former Nyandarua Governor Waithaka Mwangi wants the county to implement the potato master plan (2017-2021) to boost turnover.

If this is done, he said, annual earnings would jump from current Sh7 billion to Sh15 billion.

He said the county government is in the darkness “yet there is a strategic paper gathering dust in the governor’s cabinet”.

“The plan addresses critical phases of ensuring the county optimises production and returns, starting from technological support in seed procurement, soil testing and treatment services, husbandry subsidies, road upgrading and marketing structure,” he said.

It seeks to raise potato yields by at least 40 percent by December 2021.

Nyandarua County Speaker Ndegwa Wahome urged the central government to allocate the county Sh500 million to establish a potato-value addition centre.